Krushna Abhishek and Govinda have often been at loggerheads. We all know about the time when Krushna said “Meine govinda ko apna mama rakha hai” on his show Comedy Nights Live. After which, Govinda appeared on Krushna’s rival Kapil’s show, which left Krushna upset and shocked. But the mama-bhanja called a truce soon.

But now again, the war has begun. Recently, when Krushna-Kashmera threw a lavish birthday party on their twins’ 1st birthday, Govinda and wife Sunita’s absence gave rise to speculations that all isn’t well between the families. Now, Sunita Ahuja and Krushna have spoken about their growing differences in the family to Bombay Times.

“We have distanced ourselves from them and it won’t change ever”: Sunita Ahuja

Sunita told the leading daily “Krushna’s claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda’s bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It’s a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back. We have distanced ourselves from them and it won’t change ever”

When asked about their absence from Krushna’s twins’ birthday bash, Sunita reasoned, “Govinda and I were in London on that day (June 3), but that wasn’t the only reason why we didn’t attend the party. We were not invited for it and even if they had, we wouldn’t have gone. I have not seen his kids till date because of their parents’ misbehaviour. We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won’t initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance.”

Talking about how it all started, Sunita revealed, “About six months ago, on Krushna’s insistence, Govinda and I went on his show (The Drama Company). Since we are also fond of the show’s producers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes, we agreed. All was well until Kashmera had the audacity to slyly write rubbish about us on social media, soon after that appearance. She referred to us as ‘People who dance for money’ in that post. Even if we were paid for that appearance, it was none of her business. Almost every Bollywood celebrity charges for appearances on TV shows. Plus, she is not the one who paid us. I don’t know if she has deleted that post now, but most of our relatives and family friends read it back then. Krushna claims that the post was meant for his sister Arti, but how come it was put up soon after we appeared on his show? She was nowhere in picture! He is Govinda’s bhanja and this is how they treat us! I was the one who convinced Chi Chi to go on his show. Henceforth, we have nothing to do with them. After claiming that we ‘dance for money’, Krushna and Kashmera had the audacity to dance to Govinda’s songs at Bharti Singh’s wedding. They pretend like all is well, but that’s not the case. There is no chance of a reconciliation. Kashmera’s nasty comment and lies have deeply hurt us.”

“Sunita mami has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children don’t talk to us.” : Krushna

When Krushna was asked about the same, he said, “ Sunita mami has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children (Tina and Yashvardhan) don’t talk to us. Chi Chi mama was upset when during an episode of my comedy show, I said, ‘Main koi chhota aadmi nahi hoon, maine Govinda ko mama rakha hua hai’. I can’t fathom why they take humour so seriously. I am proud of my mama and I have apologised to him and his family time and again, but to no avail.”

Regarding Krushna using Govinda’s name to make his career, the actor-comedian says, “Has he launched me? Does he perform on my behalf for me? Then I would have been indebted to him for life.” Krushna adds, “If they feel that I have cashed in on his name to make a career, then mama has several nieces and nephews. Where are they? It’s appalling to see them even make such claims. Yes, there is no denying the fact that he has helped me on the personal front when I was young. He has even given me money. But I have made a career through sheer hard work. I feel bad, especially because I have always loved and respected them. I have stayed in their house for six years and Sunita mami has treated me like her own child. However, I am fine if things are not resolved now. They know what they mean to me and nothing can change that.”

” I realised that there was no point trying to patch up” – Krushna

Clarifying his stance for Kashmera’s social media post after their appearance on Krushna’s show, Krushna recalls, “Sunita mami and Kashmera have not been on talking terms for years. The very night they came on my show, mami called up Kashmera and brought up a previous incident and started scolding her. The next day, she sent me a text message asking about Kashmera’s social media post. In reality, Kashmera’s post was directed at my sister Arti (Singh). Mami mistook it for Chi Chi mama and herself. I tried to explain to her that it wasn’t about them. How can we write anything against them? Hamari koi aukaat hai jo hum unke liye kuchh bole? Govinda is a superstar. I told Kashmera to delete the post and apologise to mami even though it wasn’t meant for her. But they just wouldn’t budge. Thereafter, I realised that there was no point trying to patch up.”

Talking about the birthday party, Krushna said, “They were in London at the time, but I feel they planned their trip in a way that they could skip the birthday party. Forget that, they didn’t even come to see Rayaan (one of his twins) when he was battling for his life in the hospital. I was hurt. My mother literally brought up mama, a fact even he acknowledges. Does it then not deem fit for him to visit my kids?”