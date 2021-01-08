Share

According to the reports, an Indonesian Man Married both his girlfriends at the same time because he didn’t want to hurt either one of them. Video of the marriage has now gone viral on social media. While the name of groom remains unknown, he can be seen marrying two girls in the same mandap.

As per a Vice Media report, the man also paid handsome amounts to the bride’s families as dowry. In Indonesia, it is a very common practice where groom has to pay the dowry to bride’s family. It is considered to be proof that the groom will be able to care for his bride.

In the video, the man can be seen reading the wedding vows while each girl is sitting next to him. According to local media reports, the two women get along with each other and have no issues with this unique marriage. The man also told local reporters that he took such a decision because he couldn’t bear the thought of having to hurt one of the girls.

Polygamy is not a new concept in Indonesia, it has been going on for many years. As per the country’s laws, a man can have up to four wives as long as he is able to provide for them.

