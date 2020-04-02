Mandana Karimi rose to fame some years back and has been in the news for various reasons. However, internet trolling has not left her as well and she has found herself a victim of skinny-shamming. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram in a black bikini but was ruthlessly Trolled for being too slim.

A few hours back, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana took to Instagram and shared a throwback stunning picture of hers from her Goa trip. Looking sexy in a black bikini, Mandana is seen relishing Pizza, salad and whatnot. Soon afterwards, the Grand Masti actress was slammed and trolled for posting this picture. Netizens called her ‘skinny’ while others asked her if she’s sick. Not only this she even got trolled for ‘revealing a bit too much.”

A user wrote, “Hey mandana, what happened to you? Are you sick?? I mean look at yourself you are getting slim everyday Please I beg you to go and check up yourself at hospital. While another said, “You are having flat highway why do you expose… No use at all.” “Ye kaali patti udhar nai eyes pe bandhte hai,” read another comment. Read a few comments below:

Well, she’s not the first to be subjected to trolls. Before her, Mouni Roy, Erica Fernandes, Tanishaa Mukerji. Many a time, actresses have also given it back to the trolls like a boss!