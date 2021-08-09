Mandatory Vaccination For People Coming From Other States: Goa Government

According to the latest reports, Goa Government has clearly imposed guidelines for the citizens of Goa of getting fully vaccinated by July 31st. On that note, the state government aimed that if the guidelines are strictly followed by every people in Goa, then they should open up for tourists to visit.

Unfortunately, most of the people i.e., around a lakh, residing in the state haven’t got vaccinated fully yet, making it hard for the government to resume tourism. Later, keeping it in mind, the state government formed a State Expert Committee for taking a final decision on how to resume services for tourists, and moreover, what particular regulation to be imposed for them. However, the committee has recommended several options to the government, which include a mandate of ‘only fully vaccinated people be allowed to enter the state without a negative test’.

Further, while speaking of the current situation of Goa with the state government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “At present, I can say only one thing, COVID-19 is still on. Even today the positivity rate in Goa is 1.9 to two percent. There are one to two deaths. We need to take precautions. We have to precautions for the upcoming festivals too. We will be issuing an SOP as a state government, after taking inputs from Sarvajanik Utsav organizers. We should celebrate festivals in such a way that large crowds do not gather.”

Earlier during the end of July, Nilesh Sha, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, hoped that resumption in the month of August could bring in a good crowd, making a bee-line for the state. On the account of that, he said, “Goa is very safe and the keyword here is ‘sustainable tourism. We are already open, and it will gradually grow. In this coming month of August, a lot of holidays in different states are coming up. Things will start improving.”