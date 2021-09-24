Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra facilitated an intimate bash for his dear companions and Bollywood celebs at his home. Going along with him were probably the most famous appearances of showbiz including Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar. Photographs of these celebs from the party are circulating the internet.

Manish likewise took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures from the close gathering. Sharing a selfie with Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, he stated, “The well-known @Bollywood spouses.” Seemingly, he was referring to the triplet that showed up on Netflix’s unscripted TV drama ‘Impressive Lives of Bollywood Wives’ alongside Neelam Kothari. He likewise posted selfies with the mother-daughter duo Bhavana and Ananya. “With the beautiful two,” Manish wrote.

Aside from these, Manish additionally offered fans more photographs with his ‘favourite always’ Karisma and ‘the hottest’, Malaika. There were some gathering selfies as well.

The celebs were additionally clicked by paparazzi as they made theirs toward Manish Malhotra’s home. Malaika blew some people’s minds at the bash in a black body-embracing dress displaying her toned physique.

Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan’s picks for the night were printed dresses. Amrita Arora and Seema Khan kept it easygoing yet stylish. Seema Khan wore a white top and types of denim, while Amrita wore a larger than average shirt with some shorts.

Manish, who has functioned as a Costume designer on movies like Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, is set to make his first time at the helm with a period dramatization soon. The film will be created by his dear companion Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Manish Malhotra as of late opened the second digital edition of India Couture Week 2021 gushed on Fashion Design Council of India’s (FDCI) official handles across web-based media stages. The designer bridal edit ‘Nooraniyat’, was a portrayal of his particular style – wonderful craftsmanship, awesome charm, and voluminous outlines.