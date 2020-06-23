Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sparked a battle in the glamor world and it seems to be torn into two. On one side are those supporting who are being blamed for their nepotism and on the other side are those who have been a victim of this culture of Bollywood. One film critic Komal Nahat made a tweet about the truth series of Sushant Singh Rajput and now co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh have come out to slam him and ensure he doesn’t spread hatered.

The film critic was at the receiving end of extreme criticism, as he launched the episodes from his ‘truth series’. The second episode was about the ‘heart-wrenching’ story of Sushant and ‘the girl who hasn’t uttered a word after his suicide’, namely Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh was furious and replying to the tweet about the series, he wrote, “I am unfollowing you .. that’s all I can do right now … may God , the supreme power give you some compassion and emotional intellect … pls introspect your actions and your greed and lack of empathy !”

Amit Sadh then tweeted, “Stop this now !! Have some dignity pls .. I beg you … heartless people .” Replying to this tweet of Amit’s, Manoj Bajpayee, who had worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya wrote, “कोमल जब janaza निकलता है तो हम सब हाथ जोड़ कर उसकी आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करते हैं ।अब आप कम से कम शांत तो रह ही सकते है ।बस कीजिए ।अब बस !!! ”

Not just Amit Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee, a lot of their fans also echoed the same sentiments. While one user wrote, “True that! They’re trying to gain traction on their YouTube channels and get paid for the same to run such insensitive videos!” while another user replied to Amit Sadh, “Good that you have taken this stand. More people like you needed.”