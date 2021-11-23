Manoj Bajpayee Said That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was ‘Superlative’ In The Family Man Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee appreciated Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in “The Family Man Season 2” on Amazon Prime. Bajpayee had played the lead role in the series. The series was directed by Raj and DK. In the series, Bajpayee played the role of protagonist, and Samantha played the role of antagonist. The series marked the digital debut of Samantha. Samantha played the role of Raji, the Sri Lankan Tamil Liberation fighter, and Bajpayee played the role of Srikant Tiwari, who secretly works for an intelligence agency.

Further, The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor said, “The second time I watched it, I realized that this girl is not only very good, she is superlative in the series.” The kind of focus, the intensity, the graph she has maintained, the research she has done… I know she’s done the research because Raj and DK were getting all the videos and passing them off to Samantha to work on it. They were showing me all the martial arts classes she was going to. I knew she was all prepared and getting into it. I knew that she was a big star.

Earlier, Samantha had talked about how Family Man helped her shape her career. Moreover, she said, “As an actor, I always want to push my boundaries and explore unfamiliar emotions.” Female actors tend to get unidimensional characters and it becomes difficult to portray them as there is a fear of your performance becoming repetitive. With Raji, it was so different and exciting as it allowed me to explore a new dimension.”