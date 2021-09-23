Manoj Muntashir Said If My song ‘Teri Mitti’ Turns Out To Be A Copy Of Any Other Song, I Will Stop Writing

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is once again in the limelight. He is being accused of copying a song. According to reports, the song ‘Teri Mitti‘ from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’ is being said to be a copy of a Pakistani song. It is being discussed in full swing on social media that Manoj has written the song ‘Teri Mitti’ by copying the Pakistani song which was released in the year 2005. However, the writer has vehemently denied all these allegations.



Talking to E-Times, Manoj said on these allegations, ‘Whoever is making these allegations against me, first go and watch the video. That song was uploaded on YouTube several months ago after the release of the song of our film Kesari. At the same time, Manoj also said that the singer is not Pakistani but Indian folk singer Geeta Rabari has sung, if you want, you can call her and ask.’ Muntashir said that he knows Rabari personally and has always respected her creations. He said, ‘Geetaji has always praised my work and you can go and ask her.’ Apart from this, Manoj was asked that not only this song but his other songs and poems also are accused of plagiarism. For which they have to be a victim of trolling on social media.



When Manoj was asked why suddenly so many claims are being made against him, why are people talking so much about him, Manoj said, ‘People are attacking me because in the video I made on Mughals, I have used harsh words against him. They are shown as glorified dacoits. Manoj further completed his point and said, ‘If the information about my video and correct history keeps bothering anyone, then I welcome them to reason with me but you should not disrespect that song. Which is made for the country and it will not be acceptable.’ Manoj said angrily, upset by these allegations, ‘if it is proved that the song Teri Mitti turns out to be a copy of any song, then I will stop writing.’