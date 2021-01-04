Share

Actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari welcomed a baby girl with his second wife Surabhi on December 30. The actor has already a daughter Jiya from his first wife Rani Singh. Manoj Tiwari and Rani Singh got separated 10 years back and the actor married Surabhi in a hush-hush affair during the lockdown. During the latest interview, Manoj Tiwari revealed that it was his elder daughter Jiya who suggested him to get married again. He also stated that Jiya will name the newborn girl.

While speaking to ETimes, Manoj Tiwari said, “Surabhi and I got married in April during the lockdown. She used to look after my administrative work. Actually, she is a singer and has sung in one of my music videos. It was my daughter Jiya who suggested Surabhi and I should tie the knot. She and Surabhi are very comfortable with each other.” “Jiya and Surabhi had done quite a bit of it together in advance. I keep coming to Mumbai after every 15/20 days,” he added.

Speaking about his relationship with former wife Rani Singh, the actor said, “Rani and I are cordial with each other and despite being in Delhi, I am constantly in touch with Jiya, who stays with Rani in Mumbai”. Manoj Tiwari further said that there’s no sourness between him and his former wife Rani’s family. He told the portal, “There’s no kadvaahat; we are absolutely fine with each other. I was very tense when I separated from Rani in 2010 at her insistence. Zindagi kuch ajeeb si ho gayi thi uske baad.”

