Manoj Tiwari To Be A Father For Third Time At Age of 51, Checkout Baby Shower Video Here!!

Famous Bhojpuri actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari is in headlines these days. But this time for his personal life. Actually, he is about to become a father again. Manoj Tiwari’s wife Surbhi Tiwari is going to give birth to a baby soon about which the actor himself shared the information. The singer and politician held a baby shower for his upcoming baby. This baby shower party was attended by Manoj and Surbhi Tiwari’s close friends. Manoj Tiwari has also shared a video from this party on his social media handle.

Manoj Tiwari is very active on social media and he keeps sharing special pictures and videos on social media for his fans. In the video shared by him, Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surbhi are seen in a traditional attire. In the video shared, Surbhi Tiwari is wearing a red colored lehenga and she carried heavy jewellery to pair with this lehenga. Surbhi Tiwari’s baby bump is clearly visible in the videos and photos shared from the ceremony. And we must say she is looking very beautiful in this whole look of hers.

On the other hand, Manoj Tiwari is also seen in traditional attire and he carried a pastel pink sherwani. Along with them, their daughter Sanvika is also seen in the video.

While sharing this ceremony video, Manoj Tiwari wrote in the caption, ‘Some happiness cannot be described in words… we can just feel it..’ This video of Manoj Tiwari’s wife’s baby shower went viral and grabbed everyone’s attention. All the film stars and Singer’s fans are liking his video. And everyone is congratulating the couple for their new journey and upcoming happiness through comments on this post.