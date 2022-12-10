Manushi Chhillar Flies To Qatar To Watch Lionel Messi At FIFA World Cup; Calls It A Dream Come True Moment!

Manushi Chhillar, who is working on an untitled project, took a few days off and flew to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi play at the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has a large fan base, and Manushi is one of them. She is getting ready to watch him play live in Qatar.

The actress described it as a “dream come true” experience, saying she has always wanted to see Messi play the game and is looking forward to it. “It has always been a dream of mine to see Lionel Messi in person.” Manushi.

As a long-time admirer, I’ve been hoping to catch a peek of his brilliance on the football field. There is speculation that this could be his final World Cup.”

Having always backed Argentina due to Messi, Manushi is looking forward to experiencing the exhilarating atmosphere of a World Cup match in person. I couldn’t miss witnessing him play against a quality team like the Netherlands, since Argentina is currently in the knockout stages.”

“This will be my first time witnessing such euphoria in a stadium, and I hope to cheer on Messi all the way through the match!” she stated.

Most importantly, the World Cup is getting closer this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing the finals in person rather than watching it on television like every other World Cup.”

On Professional Front: The film Samrat Prithviraj marked Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the film. Though the film did not do well at the box office, her performance was positively received by the audience.

Manushi is expected to appear in Tehran alongside John Abraham following her spectacular debut. The actress has already begun filming. Arun Gopalan directed the film, which was produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.