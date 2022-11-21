Manushi Chillar Receives An Award At The “Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night” For Her Film Samrat Prithviraj

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chillar‘s debut film Samrat Prithviraj did not do well commercially but Manushi was honoured at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night for her debut performance. The ongoing Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai is witnessing a gathering of Bollywood and foreign film stars and entertainment industry veterans. Singer Guru Randhawa, Middle East singer Ali Quli Mirza and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nushrat Bharucha are rocking the stage with their performances in this delighting gathering of film stars.

Manushi Chillar has also spread the glow of her acting ability in this event. Manushi Chillar has been honoured with the Outstanding Debut of the Year Award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night for her Bollywood debut film Samrat Prithviraj. Manushi shared this information on her Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself with the award memento,

Manushi captioned it “Verified debut films are special but winning awards for your debut film is an even more special feeling! Thank you @filmfareme for validating my effort as an actor in #SamratPrithviraj and for honouring me with the ‘Outstanding Debut of the Year’ award! Promise to work harder in every film that I do and try and win all the love that I can get from here on… 🙏”

In this photo, Mansi is seen wearing a golden off-shoulder gown and a neck big necklace. The beauty of man is also shining like an award memento in his hand.

Manushya Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017 and her debut Bollywood film is the big epic historical period drama movie Samrat Prithviraj under the Yash Raj banner. In the film, Manushi played the role of Sanyogita, the wife of Emperor Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, however, was not very successful commercially. But everyone liked Manishi’s screen presence.

Apart from this, Manushi is also working on other Bollywood projects like The Great Indian Family and Tehran. The shooting of The Great Indian Family has been completed and the shooting of Tehran is in progress. Manushi’s fans are very happy about her success.