Marathi actor Umesh Kamat is furious over the linking of his name with businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, who is involved in the production and business case of pornographic films. In fact, in some media reports, the name and photo of Marathi actor Umesh Kamat were used in place of Raj Kundra case accused Umesh Kamat, to which the actor has expressed strong objection. Umesh expressed his displeasure by writing a post on social media.







Actually, after the arrest of Raj Kundra, some media houses used his name and pictures. Umesh has also shared these pictures. Umesh has also issued a statement regarding this, which says – I, Umesh Kamat, am an actor by profession. I have been unnecessarily dragged into this controversy involving businessman Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra and his partner Umesh Kamat, from whom I derive my name, are accused of creating pornographic content. Many media houses used my picture while showing this news, which is false propaganda about me. My name being dragged in the Raj Kundra case is an insult to me and my family is deeply hurt. Because of this, my image has suffered a lot and there has been defamation.





According to the report of ETimes, Umesh said that there should be no mess with my name and image, so I have issued this statement. I am not the one who is with Raj Kundra in this case. Our names meet. Umesh said that since the news channel and related media houses used my name and photo without confirmation. I will now take legal action against him for this. Let me tell you, earlier, actress Flora Saini had also expressed anger against a news channel, which had linked Flora’s name to the Raj Kundra case based on just a WhatsApp chat. Flora had also released a video about this.