Martha Stewart Reveals She ‘Melts’ When She Looks At Brad Pitt’s Photos On Instagram; Says, ‘He Is So Cute’

On Thursday, while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the American businesswoman talked about her wish to meet Brad Pitt, rhapsodizing over the actor when questioned by Fallon if there was any celeb she gets greatly impressed by.

“I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt,” Stewart stated, noting that she’s yet to meet him but hopes to one day. “I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures,” She further stated. “He is so cute!”

She continued to mention that she’s just following a fan account linked with Brad, as he doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own yet. “They’re fan pages I guess, I don’t know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by,” Stewart stated. “Check it out,” she nudged Fallon.

This isn’t the first time Martha, has described her fondness towards a male star. She’s formerly spoken about how “cute” she believes Pete Davidson is, revealing to Drew Barrymore last month how “everybody loves” the ex-Saturday Night Live superstar.

“He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember?” Martha remembered on The Drew Barrymore Show. “He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.” “Oh he is a good guy,” She admitted before she gagged about Davidson’s short relationships: “Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

Moreover, Martha updated on The Tonight Show about her March visit to the Kardashians’ residence when Kris Jenner orchestrated a surprise lunch with Martha for daughter Khloé Kardashian.