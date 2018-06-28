Share

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi, well known for movies Masaan and Haramkhor is all set to get hitched with rapper Slow Cheetah aka Chaitanya Sharma tomorrow in Goa. Last night, the couple threw a pre-wedding bash in Mumbai for their B-town and Industry friends.

Many B-town celebrities and industry colleagues attended their pre-wedding bash. Guests like directors Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan and actors Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal were seen at the celebration.

Shweta Tripathi looked ethereal in her pastel pink lehenga for the bash with the minimalistic makeup goes well with her attire for the night.

Currently, the pictures from Shweta’s Mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media wherein she’s flaunting in a yellow dress and giggling in the photos. The picture from her Mehendi ceremony of the henna pattern embraces the couple’s love story.

Check out the picture from the couple’s celebration:

Guests who attended the celebration: