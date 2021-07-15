Taapsee Pannu an actress who is in the limelight because of her film Haseen Dillruba has something to share. Recently the actress announced her new production named Outsiders Films on Thursday. Moreover, Taapsee’s boyfriend offered to work in her newly launched production for free.

The Bollywood actress shared her first poster details of the film named, Blurr. Meanwhile, Mathias Boe commented saying, “I’ll do a movie for free. Hit like if u wanna see me in a Bollywood movie.”

Taapsee wrote in her announcement post, “Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for Outsiders Films while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers! #OutsidereFilms @pranjalnk.”

Several of her industry colleagues wished her well. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Taapsee in Badla, wrote, “Well done:)) many wishes.” Taapsee Pannu’s Rashami Rocket co-star Priyanshu Painyuli also commented, “Wow congratulations guys but wait one really loves my jokes and one hates my jokes hmm anyway cheers to great times ahead.”