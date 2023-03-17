Maths Exam Done? Ayushmann Khurrana’s Tweet About CBSE 12th Maths Exams Goes Viral!

From being a VJ on MTV India to a bankable young actor, Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way. His debut film, Vicky Donor (2012), was a runaway hit and catapulted him to superstardom.

His slew of movies, ranging from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) have been commercially successful. Along with his acting skills, Ayushmann has also carved a niche for himself as a singer and a live performer.

Ayushmann tweet about Maths

It’s no secret that board exams are stressful, giving students nightmares and a lot of pressure. But one subject that seems to scare most of them is Maths. And it’s no surprise that Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also not fond of this subject!

The ‘Action Hero’ star recently shared a tweet on this subject and it garnered a lot of reactions. He said, “Math exam done matlab board exams done (Maths exam over means all board exams are over).”

Hence, this tweet might be able to help you out if you are also not fond of Maths and are preparing for the boards! As a result, Ayushmann Khurrana’s post went viral and was viewed over 656,000 times.

Since it was released, Ayushmann’s tweet received a variety of responses in the comments section. Students have shared their opinions with the actor and others offered their opinions about board exams and other subjects they consider stressful.

The responses

“And Exam khatam matlab Math result ke load chalu” the user wrote, while another person said, “Maths never haunted me.. Biology did..”

Another user also tweeted “Commerce Walo Ka Accounts.” “Maths is the most simple subject ever!” a fourth user believes.

“Sabse Aasaan Exam Thi Bhai Ye (It was the simplest exam, my brother). Another person commented, “Main fear was Chemistry.”

Over 38 lakh students appeared to take the CBSE board examinations at 7,250 locations. The Class 10 exams are being held in 76 subjects. They will be over on March 21 while Exams for Class 12 will be conducted in 115 subjects. They will end on April 5.

In order to prepare for the exams, it is important that you make a study plan. This plan should include a study time, daily and a dedicated study space. Ideally, the study time should be a few hours a day so that you can devote all your attention to it.

It is a good idea to start your studies by perusing the exam and making a list of all the questions that you are familiar with. Then, prioritize those questions that are worth more marks. This will allow you to complete the exam in a shorter span of time.

While exams are an integral part of any student’s life, they can be very stressful. For most students, one of the most feared subjects is Mathematics.

Also shared a picture of his wife

He also shared a picture of his wife Tahira Kashyap reminiscing the days when she had to sit for board exams.

A netizen later mentioned English is a very important subject in school and at a later stage in life, as it allows you to communicate effectively with others and understand the world around you. Moreover, it is an excellent way to develop your skills of analysis and evaluation of texts.

The key to success in this exam is to make sure that you’ve read a selection of passages before the exam, and have been able to identify their themes and imagery. This will help you to answer the questions in a more confident manner and will give you an advantage over those who have not studied as extensively.