Hollywood entertainer Matt Damon as of late opened up about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s revived relationship during a fast fire question-and-answer round in a forthcoming meeting for The Carlos Watson Show.

As indicated by People magazine, Matt talked about the couple while advancing his new film Stillwater. “Oh man, nobody’s pulling harder than I am,” the entertainer said. He added, “They’re both incredible. I simply need for their joy. They appear to be quite glad at present.”

Ben, Jennifer, and her girl Emme were seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The Gone Girl entertainer has invested energy with Jennifer’s family lately, including an excursion that was gone to by his own children alongside the pop star’s.

Jennifer and Ben revived their relationship after the artist and her life partner, Alex Rodriguez, punched out in April. “We have acknowledged we are better as companions and anticipate remaining so,” the couple said in articulation at that point.

Ben and Jennifer were recently connected for about two years. The two split in 2004 and Ben proceeded to wed entertainer Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair, who share three kids separated in 2018. Jennifer imparts Max and Emme to ex Marc Anthony.