MC Stan Was Attempted To Killed Once, Rapper Reveals, ‘One Friend Was Brutally Killed’

Season 16 of Bigg Boss was a huge hit. It may be time to put an end to this scandalous show, but the popularity of the contestants who showed up throughout the season has skyrocketed since its release.

From Archana to MC Stan and Priyanka, there are many unique personalities of Bigg boss 16.This season was won by Basti’s celebrity MC Stan. MC Stan recently appeared talking about his career. Apart from this, MC Stan shared such an incident of his friend, which will give you goosebumps.

A Man Attempted To Kill MC Stan

According to a post published on Telly Chakkar, MC Stan recently said in an interview on a podcast that there was a time in his life when he felt very sad. In this podcast, MC Stan revealed that one of his friends was brutally murdered in front of him.He said that his friend celebrated his birthday that day. While his friend was cutting a birthday cake, someone slashed his throat with a knife and stabbed him several times. MC Stan said he tried to kill himself several times, but succeeded.

MC Stan’s Popularity Increased After BB16

As pleased as his fans were with MC Stan’s victory, so was his family. ‘My mother and father started crying,’ said MC Stan. He was proud of where he came from and where he’ve gotten to. My parents’ reaction was priceless. Let us inform you that MC Stan has recently released a new album and has risen to the position of most popular musician. Aside from that, he will be releasing a song with composer Sajid soon.