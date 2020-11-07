TV shows are all about TRPs and getting great ratings. Every show maker wants the show gets good ratings and make the audience’s glued to the TVs. And the makers go any length to keep the show going great. Now, actress Meera Deosthale of Udaan and Vidya fame has come out to talk about the storyline of the show.

“Where TV is concerned, the plots, storylines do change based on the ratings. Basically, in a show, the story is decided by the writers and producers before it starts. There are teams like the research team which finds out who likes to watch what on the show. The team works together and decides what is not being liked, and that is changed. They bring about some changes that the audience likes. It is all done to get ratings. I have experienced this in Udaan and Vidya, either the character will be killed or a leap will be done to bring the show back on track and show what the audience likes,” says Meera.

The actor feels that she has been very lucky as far as her work is concerned. “I have luckily not seen a struggling period. I went to an acting school. After a month of that, I got small roles. I did make a lot of efforts. I used to give three auditions in a day. I started when I was just 18 years old and my mom would accompany me. Money was never an issue for me. I have been brought up by my parents who have always ensured that my needs come first. I have always been provided with basic comforts like clothes, a house to stay and good food. I don’t come from a rich family but they have ensured that my brother and I have been brought up in a nice way,” she says.