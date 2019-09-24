Meet Bajrang Punia Number one wrestler in the world.

It was a proud moment for India when the star Indian wrestler BajrangPunia bagged another record for the country and become the number one wrestler in the world.

Punia has achieved the number one rank in the world in the 65kg category on 10 November 2018. The 24-year-old wrestler had already won medals this season, including Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and a silver at the World Championship. Now, he has topped the United World Wrestling (UWW) list with 96 points and has been placed at the top in the ranking table.

In his words, “I am working hard and will try to retain this world number one rank with a World Championship gold next year.”

Born on 26 February 1994, Bajrang is a freestyle wrestler from India. He was born in a Jat family in Khudan village of Jhajjar district in the state of Haryana. He began wrestling at the age of seven and was encouraged to pursue the sport by his father.

In 2015, his family moved to Sonepat so that he could attend a regional center of the Sports Authority of India. Currently, he is employed by Indian Railways as a Travelling Ticket Examiner. However, his family expects a better post for him preferably in the police department.

However, Bajrang is the lone male Indian to figure in top-10 but five female wrestlers of India are in the top-10 bracket in their respective categories.

Traces of wrestling have been found in prehistoric times. References for wrestling are found in the Iliad and are depicted in 15,000-year-old cave drawings in France.

One of the earliest documented evidence of wrestling in Egypt is seen on the tomb of philosopher Ptahhotep. The wrestlers on his tomb bear a striking semblance to today’s wrestlers.

Wrestling was a popular sport in Greece and a recognized one too. It was played in the 704 BC Olympiad. Ancient Greek artifacts such as coins, vases, and sculptures depict wrestling as a sport and a form of defense.

Wrestling has been very popular in India since ancient times; it was mainly an exercise to stay physically fit. In Ancient India wrestling was known as Malla-yuddha and the wrestlers were known mallas.

One of the five Pandavas in the Mahabharata, Bhima, was considered to be a great wrestler of the time, and some of the other great wrestlers included Jarasandha, Duryodhan, and Karna. The Ramayana also mentions wrestling in India and Hanuman is described as one of the greatest wrestlers of his time and is considered as the god of all wrestlers.

Today it is also called Pehlwani. The wrestlers are called Pehlwans, who train with modern weights and traditional weights such as a Gada (mace).

Wrestling in India is also known as Dangal. It is also called Kushti in Punjab and Haryana, where it takes place in a circular court with the soft ground which is called an akhara.

No article on wrestling can be complete without mentioning the great Gama Pehlwan of undivided India and Pakistan as well as Chandgiram of India.

Gama was of Kashmiri pandit descent and was born in the city of Amritsar, in Punjab. He hailed from a prominent wrestling family which was known to produce world-class wrestlers. He was awarded the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship on 15 October 1910.

Undefeated in a career spanning more than 50 years, he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. After Independence in 1947, Gama moved to the newly created state of Pakistan.

Days of Gama

Fame came to Gama at the age of 17 when he challenged then-Indian Wrestling Champion, middle-aged RaheemBakhshSultaniWala, a Muslim wrestler from Gujranwala, now in Punjab, Pakistan.

At about 7 feet tall, with a very impressive win-loss record, Raheem was expected to easily defeat the 5’7″ Gama, but to everyone’s surprise the match ended in a draw.

His final encounter was also with RaheemBakhsh. This bout ended in favour of Gama and he won the title of Rustam-e-Hind or Champion of India title.

After independence and partitioning of India in 1947, Gama moved to Pakistan and retired in 1952. After his retirement, he trained his nephew BholuPehlwan, who held the Pakistani wrestling championship for almost 20 years. Gama died in Lahore, Pakistan on 23 May 1960.

D. Birla, an industrialist and wrestling fan from India, donated `2,000 and a monthly pension of `300, and the Government of Pakistan increased the pension to Gama and supported his medical expenses until his death.\

Today, a doughnut-shaped exercise disc weighing 95 kg, used by him for squats, is housed at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) Museum at Patiala.

The late Chandgi Ram was a freestyle wrestler from India. He won the gold medal in the 1970 Asian Games and represented India in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was very active in the traditional Indian wrestling, where he had won all major titles, including Hind Kesari, Bharat Kesari, Bharat Bhim, Rustom-e-Hind and Maha Bharat Kesari.

Born on 9 November 1937 in Sisai village of Hisar, Haryana, Chandgi Ram started as a teacher and then joined the Army. He took up wrestling at a comparatively older age of 21 and became national champion three years later in 1961. He served as Haryana’s Additional Director of Sports. He passed away in 2010.

However, he is more remembered for the introduction, acceptance, and popularisation of the women’s wrestling in India. Some of his trainees like Mahavir Singh went on to become prominent women’s wrestling coach of Geeta, Babita, and VineshPhogat who won several medals for India.