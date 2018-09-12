The mega success of Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy has impressed the critics as well as the audience. Most of us believed that Shraddha Kapoor was the witch in the movie, turns out it was actually someone else. The star who played Stree is one of the prominent faces on South film industry. The short but intriguing performance of Stree has been done by Flora Saini.

Flora predominantly works in Tollywood but she has also appeared in a number of Hindi, Kannanda and Tamil films as well. She has also worked with the likes of Rajinikanth, Vijaykanth, Prabhu, Karthik, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Jagapati Babu and Rajasekhar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnWpBcug3oe/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I don’t think anyone of us thought that Stree would do this well maybe because it is a horror-comedy. It’s new and fresh. It is totally experimental but the kind of response we have got, I’m sure nobody was ready for it.”, Flora told IANS.

While talking to a leading daily, she was quoted as saying, “I initially said no to Stree, but I believe that Stree chose me. I was offered the role of the prostitute and was told it is a day’s work. I refused saying I don’t want a role of only one or two days.”

“Later, I met a couple of people, who were also auditioning for Stree. I heard some of the dialogues and was very impressed by the writing. I auditioned for the film, and after 20 days, the casting guy called me and said there is another role in the film, the title role.”, she further added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnmMIcUg9OY/?utm_source=ig_embed

Talking about her transformation for Stree, Flora wrote on Instagram, “For those who have asked me so times about how they made me look ugly. Well our stree make up on set basically only involved making her look dirty cos she was suppose to b some 500 years old. But the ugly magic the dirty desirable u see on screen that scared the daylights out of u is all vfx done by my very talented and dear friend Susheel Peris. Another person who deserves a lot of credit is the background score by Ketan Sodha. ufffff I jumped in my seat even while watching it again was soooo good.”