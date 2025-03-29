Meet The Woman Behind Orry’s Success In The Industry, Hint: She Is A Popular Actress of 2000’s

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry is a popular internet sensation who became famous from Bollywood to Hollywood. Everyone loves to click selfies with him and post them on their Instagram handles, which also go viral very fast. However, people are very curious to know how he became popular so quickly and what he does in the industry. Neither did he do any work nor anything else, then what is the reason behind this?

We all know that Orry earned a lot of fame in a very short time. He also created a strong fan following on his social media. Now his manager for the first time, opened up on Orry’s strategy of becoming famous. And we must admit that you will be surprised to know that his manager is not any ordinary person, but a well-known star of Bollywood, and it’s an actress who manages his accounts.

Well, don’t think much, let us help you out. The actress who is behind Orry has worked with everyone from Shahrukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan. She became a star overnight with just one movie, which was ‘Mohabbatein’ released in the year 2000. Yes, we are talking about Kim Sharma, who is behind Orry’s success. The actress has worked in many films, but her name is also associated with many famous personalities.

Kim Sharma has contributed significantly to Orry’s success. It is said that she has played an important role in taking Orry’s net worth to Rs 10 crore. In a podcast with Kunnika Sadanand, Kim Sharma has discussed Orry’s work and the strategy to make him famous. In the podcast, the actress said, ‘Whatever seems like a mystery around Orry is part of our strategy. We do not answer questions knowingly. He is the most successful social experiment at the moment.’