Comedian Jagdeep’s grandson and Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan were launched in Bollywood by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his film Malaal. Now his second film Hungama 2 is releasing on 23rd July on Disney Plus Hotstar. He said in an interview that we can watch films from all over the world because of OTT platforms. The result of this is that a lot of talent is coming out in front of us. South people fearlessly choose any good topic and make a film on it. We used to make similar films here too, but now we are making mostly South remakes.

I like to watch South films because their story is original, which is liked worldwide. Not only South, but I also watch movies of all languages which are good. The film is such a medium, for which language restriction is not necessary. This can also be understood by looking at it. I try to learn as much as I can from new films and think about how I want to work as an actor. I can also find out what kind of movies the audience likes to watch more. For an actor like me, it becomes like homework.

Regarding working in the films of veteran directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyadarshan, Meejan said that I am lucky. A big responsibility came that I could play that character properly. Hungama 2 is Priyan sir’s 96th film as a director. It is a big deal to work with such a director. When a person who has worked with great actors and actresses comes to you and tells you that you have done a good job, then there can be no greater compliment than that.



On working with Shilpa in the remake of the song ‘Churake Dil Mera…’, Meejan says that I am thankful that I was able to be a part of such a big song. Shilpa Ji, the leading lady of this song, is herself with me. What would be a bigger deal for anyone than this? There are so many good things, so many great opportunities coming up in my career. If Akshay sir was there in the old song, it was sure to be a comparison. . But, I believe this time both the style and the style of the song are different. It has been built according to of today.