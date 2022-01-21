Megan Fox’s New Engagement Ring Has Thorns & Hurts If Removed- Deets Inside

The all-time favourite couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are now engaged! They both announced the same on their respective social media accounts. However, something more surprising has come up. Their engagement ring has something special and unique to it.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly is an American Rapper, Musician, and Actor. He is dating Megan Denise Fox, an American Actress, and Model.

The Special Ring

The ring is given by Machine Gun Kelly to his girlfriend, now the fiancée Megan Fox has bands that have thorns in them. Kelly revealed the following information regarding this ring in an interview.

Machine Gun Kelly said, “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

Their romance has gone to another level. The couple is always trending for their ways of expressing affection for their partner. Also, Kelly proposed under the same Banyan tree at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Puerto Rico, where the pair met a year earlier.