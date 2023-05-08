‘Mein Bulati Nahi Hoon’: Yami Gautam’s Savage Reply To Paps Wins Over Internet!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is one of the most sought after heroines in the industry today. After doing great work on TV, she is now ruling OTT and silver screen. Yami enjoys a humongous fan following and netizens die to see her public appearances.

Recently, the actress was papped at the Mumbai airport after a long time. When she was asked about the same, Yami came up with a reply which is winning her praises on internet.

During her latest spotting, Yami looked beautiful in a multicoloured ethnic wear with her tresses open. She was wearing black shades with minimal makeup. While clicking Yami, paps asked her about being seen at the airport after so long. Yami greeted them with her infectious smile.





As she passed by, she took a sly dig at paparazzi culture and gave a savage reply to photographers. Yami stated, ‘Mai Bulati Nahi Hoo Naa Ab…’. The video of Yami giving sarcastic reply to paps’ question is doing rounds online and netizens are coming up with applauses for the actress.

One user wrote, ‘Main bulate nahi aapko was legit epic.’ Another stated, ‘That line shows the reality.’ A third one penned, ‘She’s so classy lady’. ‘Kya taunt mara hai’, read a fourth comment.

Let us tell you that Yami who made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the best period of her career. She has given four back-to-back hits namely ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’, and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’.

On the work front, Yami has ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ in the pipeline.