South superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited 2.0 teaser finally released on September 13, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The teaser set up the fight between Chitti and the Crowman. The sequel of 2010 blockbuster Robot, which also stars Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar in a prominent role, took a jibe at the internet.

The internet is dark and full of memes and celebrities just can’t escape the wrath of online trolls. Previously, netizens had gone berserk sharing memes of ‘Crying Mamta’ aka Anushka Sharma from her upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga -Made In India’. The illustrious visuals of 2.0 have got everyone talking online and now, twitterati have came out with the most hilarious memes on the teaser of 2.0.

Check out the best memes!

Sir musically users ke dimaag me kya chalta hai? pic.twitter.com/T4EM4Budzo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 13, 2018

sochta hu ki wo kya se kya ho gye

kitne masum the dekhte dekhte @akshaykumar #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/9Y8oySbeHt — SANTOSH⚡ (@SuperADianSP) September 13, 2018

If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she'd do. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/YgNWb4ST5y — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

And here we go

Memes bahut din se banaye nhi thank you #rajni sir #2.0 pic.twitter.com/RZpxKgPyd2 — Salman Khan Fan (@SalmanK00095723) September 13, 2018

Interaction with relatives: Pic 1: Throughout the year

Pic 2: On Result day pic.twitter.com/GmqsDtCsJD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar had also shared another poster in which he called his character a “dark superhero”. Akshay posted, “Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!!! @2point0movie @[email protected] #2Point0.”

2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth in lead roles. With the overwhelming response, the teaser has been getting, one can imagine the Rajinikanth craze that will sweep the nation when the film hits screens. The film is presented by Karan Johar in collaboration with Lyca Productions and is slated to release on November 29.

Check out the teaser and share your thoughts in comments below!