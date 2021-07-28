The pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were expected to make athletes’ mental health even worse. Athletes’ training plans and goals were upended, and many had to train alone – on top of reckoning with racial justice issues, COVID-19 related deaths, and financial hardship. Now, the strict protocols, lack of fans, and absence of familial support are taking a toll. Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics started to be outspoken about mental health than ever before, and psychologists are lauding them for helping to break the stigma of mental illness. Gymnast Simone Biles, the most accomplished athlete in the history of her sport, made headlines around the world Tuesday morning when she withdrew from the team finals event, citing mental health concerns.

“It’s been really stressful these Olympic games… it’s been a long week, a long Olympic process, a long year,” Biles said after her team won silver in the event. “I think we’re a little too stressed out – we should be out here having fun and that’s just not the case.” Her statements and actions invite concern on a mental health movement that’s been swelling among Olympians for years.

Biles is not the only Tokyo athlete to speak publicly about her struggles. Skateboarder Nyjah Huston also talked about his experience this week. Huston placed seventh in the street skateboarding tournament on Sunday, despite being a favorite to medal at the games. In an Instagram post shared Monday, Huston said the pressure of being an internationally renowned athlete “isn’t easy at times” and that he’s often “really hard” on himself when he doesn’t win. Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon over mental health concerns earlier this year, had earlier revealed that the time off helped calm her nerves and “dismantle some of the pressures that come with the stage” ahead of Tokyo. Olympian Simone Manuel, who failed to qualify for the women’s 100-meter freestyle at the Olympic trials this year, said in an emotional press conference that she had been experiencing depression, anxiety, and insomnia as a result of overtraining syndrome. Sprinter Allyson Felix, meanwhile, told earlier this month she is learning to make mental health a “priority” and know when to seek help from others.

“The sooner we can consistently connect the two, and not always see them as separate, the better we will be as a society,” Ben Miller, a psychologist and president of Well Being Trust, said in a statement praising Biles for living up to her reputation as “the greatest of all time” by honoring her mental health. Athletes’ transparency has enabled mental health to take its rightful place in the public discourse. While mental illness can affect anyone, Olympians are especially vulnerable due to their innate natures, public and financial pressures, a lack of identity outside of sport, the post-Olympic crash, and a lack of mental-health resources. It is high time for India as a nation to realize this stigma where our society still thinks of Mental Illness as Madness!