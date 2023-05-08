‘Mera Pati, Mera Devta’: Alia Bhatt Faces Criticism For Calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘Saint-Like Mind’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in discussion these days for her back-to-back success stories. After stealing the limelight with her MET Gala debut, Alia is now creating waves for her latest statement on husband Ranbir Kapoor.

During a conversation with Vice.com, Alia talked about her seven vices which included envy and anger too. She revealed one thing that she envies about Ranbir and tagged him as a man with ‘saint-like mind’.

Alia stated, “Incompetence is one thing which puts me in a fit of anger. But I try hard to control it as Ranbir doesn’t like my voice going above a certain decibel.” Furthermore, Alia disclosed that she envies Ranbir for his calmness and compared him to a saint.





Now, as soon as a video of Alia talking about her feelings reached internet, netizens began reacting to it. The actress got some sarcastic comments on her views about Ranbir.

Netizens troll Alia

One user wrote, “She loves and adores him way too much. Bhala hai bura hai jaisa bhi hai mera pati mera devta hai.” Another stated, “She kinda sounds like parrot who just ate up everything he’s ever said to her and is spitting it out.”

Some fans of Alia also jumped in her defence. One wrote, “Maybe they meant that he is very Zen-like and chill? Not an actual saint.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

She is also going to debut in Hollywood with the film ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.