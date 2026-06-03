“Mere Paas Koi Raasta Nahi Tha”: Shilpa Shinde Admits Sexual Harassment Allegations Against ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ Producer Were False

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has sparked massive controversy after admitting that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! were false. Nearly a decade after her explosive fallout with the show’s makers, the actor confessed that she filed the case because she felt cornered and had “no other option.”

Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Confession

During a recent conversation with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa Shinde candidly spoke about the turbulent phase surrounding her exit from the hit sitcom in 2016. The actor revealed that the sexual harassment complaint filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was “jhooth” and that she was now confessing it publicly for the first time.

According to Shilpa, the dispute had escalated to a point where she felt trapped legally and professionally. She claimed that after her fallout with the production house, no producer was willing to support her, which pushed her into taking drastic measures.

The Controversial Exit From ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’

Back in 2016, Shilpa’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! became one of television’s biggest controversies. The actor had accused the makers of harassment, non-payment of dues, and creating a hostile work environment. The dispute later turned into a legal battle involving contracts, industry bans, and public allegations. In 2017, she formally accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, triggering widespread debate within the television industry. The matter eventually ended in a settlement, and Shilpa later withdrew the FIR.

“I Was Under Pressure,” Says Actor

While opening up about that phase, Shilpa reportedly said she was mentally exhausted and under extreme pressure. She also recalled receiving legal notices worth crores and feeling isolated within the industry. The actor further stated that relations with the show’s makers have improved over the years and that both parties eventually moved on from the controversy.

Social Media Reacts To The Revelation

Shilpa’s confession has triggered intense reactions online, with many users debating the larger implications of false allegations and the impact such claims can have on genuine harassment survivors.

Others also questioned the pressure and power dynamics actors often face within the entertainment industry.