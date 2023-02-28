‘Meri Taaraf Se…’: Mrunal Thakur’s Fan Gives Her Marriage Proposal; Here’s How Actress Reacted!

Actress Mrunal Thakur responded to a fan’s marriage proposal in her recent Instagram post. On her Instagram platform, Mrunal posted a video. It was in slow-motion. In the clip, the actress gave several poses while displaying her jewelry. She gave a glimpse of her living room as she sat on a sofa.

In the video, we saw that she was combing her hair as well as smiling at the camera. She captioned it, “Felt cute might delete later.” Esha Gupta commented, “Don’t delete.” Soni Razdan wrote, “Gorgeous.”

One fan commented that the relationship for a wedding is confirmed from his side. But Mrunal said, “Meri taaraf se na hain.” She used a stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji.

Fans commented, “She isn’t a common man’s queen for sure,” “You have to give him credit for creativity…that was funny,” “Emotional damage,” “Literally killing my heart,” “You are so pretty” etc.

On the professional front, Mrunal last acted in the Telugu film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Fans spotted Mrunal in a stylish look in Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe in the film Selfiee with Akshay Kumar. The talented Raj Mehta directed the film. The film Selfiee stars Diana Penty, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. People got the movie in theaters on February 24.

In the pipeline, Mrunal has a war drama Pipaa with Ishaan Khatter. She has the crime thriller Gumrah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release in theaters on April 7. The film Gumrah is directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. Let us tell you that it is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam which was released in 2019.