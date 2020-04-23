We all have those mornings when we don’t really feel like spending our time on styling loose hair and matching the right outfit to it. But still we want to look stylish with no effort. Buns are the perfect way to avoid a bad hair day. There are many different ways to wear them without looking old fashioned or boring. And they are really easy to do!

Here are the top hair bun tutorials that work almost with any hair. They prove that even comfort hairdos can look glamorous and stylish. Some of these tutorials are very simple and some are a little more involved but any girl will surely handle them. Don’t hesitate and take a chance to experiment with the most interesting hair bun ideas. Get inspired and you’ll surely be the ultimate fashionista!

Low side bun tutorials

This is a super easy tutorial that works for most hair lengths and takes only 5 minutes. To achieve a gorgeous looking hairdo, follow these steps: part the hair to the side where you want to place your bun. Create a side ponytail, secure it with a hair tie. Then create a plait, secure it and wrap it around the ponytail tie into a bun shape. Secure your bun with a hair tie and pins and spray it. Your stylish low side bun is ready.

Cotton candy bun

This is a slightly messy bun, but sure is fun to do! It’s so stylish and perfect for hot summer days. Here’s what to do. Brush your hair and make sure that it’s nice and smooth where nothing is going to catch. Then pull your hair up into a super-high ponytail. Do NOT use any beauty products – just work with your natural hair. Use two hair ties to add extra volume to your ponytail. Then, using a brush, add more volume by backcombing your hair. Don’t forget to back comb the hair ends for a “messy” effect! Twist the hair inwards, section by section.