Met Unexpectedly, Got Married Secretly In A Year, Know Lisa And Dino’s Love Story!!

Lisa Haydon does not need any introduction. She is not only an actress but also a model and fashion designer. And today is a very special day for Lisa. Actually, today is the wedding anniversary of Lisa and her love Dino Lalvani. Lisa was proposed in a very filmy style in the most romantic city of the world, Paris. And today, on the occasion of Lisa and Dino’s wedding anniversary, we are going to tell you about the love story of both of them, which is very filmy.

It is said that those who are destined to meet, they find each other anyhow. And a similar happened with Lisa and Dino. Both did not knew each other initially and neither had any common friend. So there was no chance of both of them meeting, dating, and then getting married. In 2015, Dino Lalwani went to a party to meet a girl, but he could not find the girl there, and he met Lisa. This first meeting was unintentionally, but after that their lives changed.

Dino Lalwani is the son of Pakistan-British entrepreneur, Gulu Lalwani, and since the year 2008 he has been the chairman of his company, Binatone Telecom. Lisa and Dino met in the year 2015 and after some time in Paris, Dino, sitting on his knees, proposed his ladylove Lisa for marriage in a very romantic way. Lisa also said yes without a delay and after that both got married on 29 October 2016. This proposal was announced by Lisa by sharing pictures on social media. The wedding of both was attended by very close friends and family members.

Lisa and Dino became parents to a son after a year of marriage. At the same time, now the couple has three children Jack, Leo, and Lara. Lisa often shares pictures with her family on social media. Let us tell you that Lisa worked in films like ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Ayesha’. She often appears on magazine covers and photoshoots. At the same time, she has also done many shoots with her children.