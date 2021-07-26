Mia Khalifa (Arabic: مِيَا خَلِيفَة‎, romanized: Miyа̄ Ḵalīfah; born 1993) is a Lebanese-American media personality, webcam model, and former pornographic actress. She began acting in pornography in October 2014, becoming the most viewed performer on Pornhub in two months. Her career choice was met with controversy in the Middle East, especially for a video in which she performed sexual acts while wearing a hijab.

Khalifa moved with her family to the United States in either 2000 or 2001, leaving their home in the wake of the South Lebanon conflict. She was raised Catholic in what she describes as a “very conservative” home, although she is no longer a practicing Catholic. She attended a French-language private school in Beirut, where she also learned to speak English.

After moving to the United States, she lived in Montgomery County, Maryland, and played lacrosse in high school. She attended Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland. She has said she was bullied at school for being “the darkest and weirdest girl there,” which intensified after the September 11 attacks.

She attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia, and later graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a BA in History. She supported herself while there by working as a bartender, model, and “briefcase girl” on a local Deal or No Deal-Esque Spanish game show.

“We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for,” Khalifa said on her account.

“We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately, but connected through incredible family, friends, and our love for our dogs,” she added.

Khalifa and her chef husband had plans for a big belated wedding bash for all their friends and family, and about which she spoke on Instagram quite a lot. Khalifa announced that they won’t be going through with their previous plans and that she and Sandberg are mutually walking away from their marriage.

The model is parting ways with her husband of two years, Robert Sandberg. She has said that “We should normalize the divorce and Congratulate Each other “