Miesha Iyer Takes A Dig At Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Romance, Asks If Rules Have Changed Now-Deets Inside

The controversial reality show on TV, Bigg Boss is famous for its romantic couples. Every year, viewers witness contestants falling in love with each other during the course of the show. While some couples become audiences’ favourites, some others fail to impress them. But that doesn’t mean that they were faking around.

In the current season of Bigg Boss, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal became the first couple of the house. The two indulged in some PDA which got a cold response from the host. The two got evicted from the house together earlier this month. When they were inside, both Miesha and Ieshaan had to face criticism for developing feelings for each other too fast and pairing up in the very first week of the show.

Recently, Miesha Iyer took to her Instagram Story to question another budding couple of the house i.e. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. She asked if they will also get eliminated for falling in love on the show like her and Ieshaan.

Miesha’s note can be read as, “Two people fall in love in the first week, it’s Fake. Two people fall in love after a month, it’s True. (Sadly feelings don’t come with an instruction manual) Two people express their love without any inhibitions, it’s Vulgar. The other two people have the same display of affection, but now it’s CUTE. Two people being each other’s priority in a “GAME SHOW”, they have made it a “DATING SHOW”. The other two people doing the exact SAME THING, are playing a wonderful game. So now should they get nominated for the same reason that they wanted to nominate the two people” or the rules have changed??? P.s. asking for a friend.”

Earlier this month, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, and Vishal Kotian nominated Miesha as according to them, her contribution to the show was less. They also pointed out her ‘love angle’ with Ieshaan while taking her name. The next day after Miesha’s elimination, Ieshaan also got evicted from the show.

After getting evicted from the house, Miesha Iyer talked about her relationship with Ieshaan and told a leading daily, “We are dating. And since he has been evicted, we have been inseparable. It has been a month of us dating but we are pretty much together. We went out on a dinner date last night.” Miesha added, “Love comes to you when you are not looking for it. Before I entered Bigg Boss, I was sure I would not get into a relationship or fall in love. Then Ieshaan happened and I was like oh ***t, now what? It was totally unexpected. It was such an intense and strong connection that it was undeniable.”

Recently, Miesha and Ieshaan went for a vacation to Goa and shared a bunch of pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.