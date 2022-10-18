Migraine Headaches And Iron Deficiency Anemia

There are many different signs and symptoms associated with iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia such as:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Restless leg syndrome

Brittle nails

Pale skin

Sore tongue.

But one of the lesser known symptoms of iron deficiency are headaches including migraine headaches.

Roughly 39 million people in the United States and 1 billion people worldwide have migraines. This makes migraine the third most common illness in the world. (1)

Women are more susceptible to iron deficiency headaches than men. This is because women in their childbearing years lose blood during regular menstruation and when they lose blood, they lose iron.

Other common causes of iron deficiency are:

Not eating enough iron rich foods such as spinach, broccoli, almonds, pumpkin seeds, raisins, eggs, red meat, peanut butter and iron fortified foods including breads and cereals

Increased need for iron such as pregnancy and breastfeeding

Impaired iron absorption due to intestinal or digestive disorders

Blood loss due to injury, surgery, gastrointestinal and urinary tract bleeding

A study that appeared in the International Journal of Hematology Oncology and Stem Cell Research suggests an association between iron-deficiency anemia, hemoglobin and serum ferritin levels and the incidence of migraine in females. (2)

Many doctors are not aware that one of the lesser known symptoms of iron deficiency are headaches and as a result they are prescribing unnecessary pain medications that can cause side effects. It is unfortunate that many people may be suffering needlessly because of ignorance of something that is so simple and inexpensive to treat.

This does not mean that all headaches are caused by iron deficiency but certainly iron deficiency should be considered.

A blood test to determine your body’s iron stores is known as a ferritin test. A ferritin test measures the amount of ferritin in your blood. Ferritin is a blood protein that contains iron. A ferritin test helps your doctor understand how much iron your body stores. If a ferritin test reveals that your blood ferritin level is lower than normal, it indicates your body’s iron stores are low and you have iron deficiency. As a result, you could be anemic. (3)

If you are suffering from headaches (including migraine headaches), ask your doctor about ordering a ferritin test to determine if you have iron deficiency.

Be aware that iron is a mineral that if taken in excess can be harmful. So for this reason supplement dosages should be recommended by a qualified healthcare professional.

