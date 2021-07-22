Migraine: Symptoms And Causes One Should Know
Migraine is a medical condition. It can cause multiple symptoms. It is portrayed as a serious, recurring headache. Side effects may include nausea, vomiting, shivering, difficulty in speaking, and sensitivity to light and sound. It influences all ages.
Migraine pain is not quite the same as a headache. It mostly happens in stages. Migraine occurs in a particular side of your head and can keep going for a few days. Some people have more than one cycle every week, while others have them just sometimes.
Symptoms:-
Migraine occurs in four phases: prodrome, emanation, assault, and post-drome. Not every person who has headaches goes through all stages.
Prodrome
A couple of days before a headache, you may see inconspicuous changes that caution of a forthcoming headache, including:
– Mood changes: depression to elation
– Food cravings
– Constipation
– Increased urination
– Frequent yawning
– Fluid retention
– Neck stiffness
Attack
Migraine typically keeps going from 4 to 72 hours if untreated. Headaches may happen once in a while or strike a few times each month. How regularly headaches happen differs from one individual to another.
-Pain usually occurs on one side of your head
-Vomiting and Nausea
-Sensitivity to light and sound
Aura
Aura means warning symptom occurs before or with the headache. The visual phenomenon, like seeing different shapes and sensitivity of light.
Post-drome
After a migraine attack, you may feel depleted, confuse, and cleaned out for as long as a day. Rapid head movement may cause pain again briefly.
Causes:-
- Hormonal changes in women- Fluctuations in estrogen, migraines trigger appears in numerous ladies, previously or during feminine periods, pregnancy, and menopause.
- Drinks- Migraine occurs when caffeine such as coffee level increases in the body. It may include alcohol or wine.
- Sleep changes – Skip sleep and getting too much sleep can cause migraines in some people.
- Stress- Taking too much stress at work or home can cause migraines.
- Weather – A difference in climate or barometric pressing factor can provoke a headache.
- Foods- Skipping meals and eating junk food might trigger migraines.