Migraine: Symptoms And Causes One Should Know

Migraine is a medical condition. It can cause multiple symptoms. It is portrayed as a serious, recurring headache. Side effects may include nausea, vomiting, shivering, difficulty in speaking, and sensitivity to light and sound. It influences all ages.

Migraine pain is not quite the same as a headache. It mostly happens in stages. Migraine occurs in a particular side of your head and can keep going for a few days. Some people have more than one cycle every week, while others have them just sometimes.

Symptoms:-

Migraine occurs in four phases: prodrome, emanation, assault, and post-drome. Not every person who has headaches goes through all stages.

Prodrome

A couple of days before a headache, you may see inconspicuous changes that caution of a forthcoming headache, including:

– Mood changes: depression to elation

– Food cravings

– Constipation

– Increased urination

– Frequent yawning

– Fluid retention

– Neck stiffness

Attack

Migraine typically keeps going from 4 to 72 hours if untreated. Headaches may happen once in a while or strike a few times each month. How regularly headaches happen differs from one individual to another.

-Pain usually occurs on one side of your head

-Vomiting and Nausea

-Sensitivity to light and sound

Aura

Aura means warning symptom occurs before or with the headache. The visual phenomenon, like seeing different shapes and sensitivity of light.

Post-drome

After a migraine attack, you may feel depleted, confuse, and cleaned out for as long as a day. Rapid head movement may cause pain again briefly.

Causes:-