Mika Singh’s On-Screen Romantic Dance Video With 12-Year-Old Riva Arora Provokes Fans’ Anger

As much as Mika Singh is got headlines about his songs, he is also being discussed for his controversies. It would not be wrong to call Mika Singh the controversial star of the music industry. Right now, he is once again in the headlines and this time too he is in the headlines not only for any of his songs but for one of his controversies. An old video of him is getting viral on social media, due to which, the anger of the netizens is high and the singer is being trolled fiercely.

The video, about which controversy has arisen, is an Instagram reel and is not recent. In this video, Mika Singh is seen doing a romantic dance with Bollywood child artist and social media star Riva Arora. The reason for the controversy is that Mika Singh’s age is about 45 years, and Riva’s age is only 12 years. And the romantic dance video of old Mika Singh with a younger girl is not only bad for the netizens but also very bad and artless.

Reactions and comments of Netizens

Although this video is old, it is becoming very viral. And netizens are not liking this video at all and their anger is on a boil. Like the netizens, angry reactions are being seen. Netizens have not only called Mika bad for doing such a romantic dance with a girl, but Riva’s parents are also facing the anger of the netizens. Netizens are telling Riva is Mika’s daughter. Some people have commented for Mika “If you had married at the right age, your daughter would have been older than this”.

At the same time, a user wrote for Riva’s parents, “She is a child, but her parents have become blind for money and fame.”

Who is Riva Arora

A few days back also, there was a similar controversy regarding a reel of Riva when she shared a similar dance video with Karan Kundra.

Riva Arora has worked as a child artist in many Bollywood films like Uri, Kali Kuhi. Apart from this, she has also worked in many web series. Now Riva Arora is 12 years old but she is all set to return to glamorous transformation and some of her old videos are going viral. But in these videos, her glamorous look and the elderly artists saw with her are making users angry.