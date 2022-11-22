Miley Cyrus Is All Set To Make New Music With Mike WiLL Made-It!

Miley Cyrus lately reunited in the studio with American record producer Mike WiLL Made-It. They are collaborating again after almost nine years, as the last time they worked together was on her fourth album Bangerz in 2013. As per reports, they are collaborating to make some fresh music. “EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!” penned hip hop pair Rae Sremmurd on Instagram while posting pictures from the studio session on Sunday.

Mike commented on the post along with several emojis, “I love you” hand sign, an ear, a drum, and the globe. As per a screenshot posted by Pop Crave, he re-shared the post on his Instagram Story along with a caption “2023,” referring to a subsequent year’s release date.

In the pictures, Miley can be caught singing and carrying a microphone and talking with Mike and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. They are likewise collaborating with Mike’s EarDrummers Entertainment imprint. Miley attained her first Grammy nomination for Bangerz, and she was also praised for the best pop vocal album.

Bangerz symbolized the consummation of the artist’s Disney Channel era as the artist let go of her Hannah Montana phase for a more anxious character, which has persisted in growing throughout her 7th and latest album, 2020’s Plastic Hearts.

Apart from Bangerz, Mike produced some songs on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which was free upon its surprise release. Miley likewise collaborated on his 2013 single “23,” which also featured Jessie J and Wiz Khalifa.