Milind Soman Opens Up On His Sex Life With His Wife Ankita Konwar, Opened Bedroom Secrets!!

Getting married at the age of 57 and that too with a girl much younger than him was really tough. At that time, whoever heard about Milind Soman’s marriage to Ankita, everyone was stunned. He himself was 53 and Ankita Konwar was 26 years younger than him and her age was only 26-27 years. At the same time, for the first time, he talked about his sex life and also revealed bedroom secrets. Everyone was shocked to hear that.

When such a question was asked to actor Milind Soman in an interview, he said that such questions are rarely asked to him. At the same time, he described his sex life as quite normal and believed that he feels himself to be of Ankita’s age and enjoys every moment openly. He considers himself physically fit more than his wife Ankita.

Milind and Ankita surprised everyone by getting married in the year 2018. The meeting of both was already written in destiny. The two met in a night club many years before marriage. Milind lost his heart on seeing Ankita. But Ankita already had a boyfriend at that time. However, Ankita and Milind became good friends after meeting in this nightclub. On the other hand, when Ankita’s boyfriend died, she was completely broken. At that time Milind took care of her and after a few years expressed his love to her. After which their dating started and in April 2018, they got married.

Both Milind and Ankita are very fit. Both take great care of their health, especially Milind Soman who looks 35 even at the age of 57. As if he has imprisoned his age in his fist. That’s why even at this age, he judged her on MTV Supermodel of the Year 2.