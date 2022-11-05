Milind Soman Tried Something New This Year With Wife Ankita On His 57th Birthday In Maldives

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has won the hearts of his millions of fans with his dedication towards leading a healthy lifestyle. He often proves that age is just a number, whether by winning competitions as a 57-year-old or climbing Mount Everest at 60. His latest feat was free diving in the Indian Ocean on his birthday this past November 4th, comments range from “amazing” to “inspiring.” The Maldives was the perfect location for Milind and his wife, Ankita Konwar, to celebrate not only because it’s beautiful but also because it borders the Indian Ocean.

When we talk about his relationship with his wife Anika then there is no secret that their love was setting an example for everyone. They both stayed in love for many years and then finally decided to get married in the year 2018. They celebrated their 8 years of love this year. Ankita shared many pictures taken at various points in the last 8 years on her Instagram profile, praising the universe for bringing the couple together. Milind and Ankita are coupled goals. From breaking stereotypes of marrying with a considerable age gap to acing fitness together, they keep raising the bar. Just yesterday, Ankita shared loved-up pictures from that day eight years ago when they met for the first time.

Earlier, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, Ankita spoke about the time she met Milind. Ankita was coping with the tragic death of her boyfriend when she found Milind in a hotel lobby in Chennai. Since then, they stayed in touch even though she had reservations about getting into a new relationship. When he talked to her about her tragic loss – and how to cope with it – they ended up dating for five years following their conversation.

Milind Soman and their Wife Anika enjoying a vacation in the Maldives

Milind Soman celebrated his 57th birthday this Friday with his wife, Ankita Konwar, in the Maldives. The couple often celebrates their birthdays by trying new things together and this year is no exception. Milind took to a new personal challenge by diving into the Indian Ocean to test his mettle. He shared a video of the brave feat on Instagram, captioned “Milin’ Chillin’ [smiley emjoi],” where he can be seen standing on the ocean bed with his arms crossed over his chest and wearing black shorts and eye goggles. After staying under for a few seconds, Milind swims back to the surface.

When Milind posted the clip on his Instagram, many followers left compliments in the comments section. One user said, “Captain Vyom.” Another commented, “Mobility at this age [hands raised emoji.” A user remarked, “You rock anywhere, everywhere.” However, Ankita’s comment won over everyone else. “The Indian Aquaman,” she wrote.

Milind Soman uploaded a ‘no filter’ picture from the Maldives to celebrate his 57th birthday. It shows him swimming in an infinity pool next to the sea, showcasing his sculpted physique and salt-and-pepper hair. “Happy 57! The best place to be! No filter,” he wrote.