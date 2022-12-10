Milind Soman Trolled Badly For Advertising Dish Washing Liquid, Know What Actually Happened!!

Milind Soman, a well-known model in the modeling industry, often remains in the headlines for keeping himself fit in his old age and for his relationship with Ankita Kondwal. Milind, who is 57, fails even today’s actors in terms of fitness. While actors get praise from people for his fitness videos, these days Milind has come under the target of trolls due to one of his advertisements. People are trolling Milind fiercely for a recently shot advertisement for washing dishes.

Milind Soman has always been known for doing something out of the box in cinema. While on one hand he is in news for his role in Kangana Ranaut directed film ‘Emergency’, on the other hand, Milind Soman has recently hit the headlines for advertising a dishwashing liquid. Recently, Milind shared the video of this advertisement on his Instagram handle, in which he is seen telling people to wash dishes easily through a boy in the gym. This advertisement of the actor has brought him under the target of the people and the netizens are trolling him fiercely.

Netizens are flabbergasted after watching this video of the advertisement being shared. They believe that this ad is a gender stereotype and only men are being targeted in it. People are expressing their displeasure by commenting on this. One user commented and wrote, ‘There is no bathing, there is washing of utensils, where did the gender come from?’ Another wrote, ‘Milind you can choose some other good advertisement.’ Another wrote, ‘What the hell, now gender in the pot too.’ Not only this, one has even accused Milind of genderising the work. People are continuously making similar comments on this video.

Talking about Milind Soman’s work front, fitness freak actor Milind Soman will be seen playing the important role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in ‘Emergency’. Born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, Punjab, Sam was an important part of the Indian Army and his fame spread across India as well as neighboring Pakistan. Talking about Milind’s look, he looks dapper as Field Marshal Sam. This film will be released next year on June 25, 2023.