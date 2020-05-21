Living exemplaries of love knows no boundaries and age doesn’t matter if true love is there, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar had beaten all odds and gone ahead to tie the knot despite a lot of objections. Its been two years post their marriage, and the couple looks as much in love with each other as if they were married yesterday. Scroll down to know how did Ankita Konwar react on false rumours about her marriage!

ZeeNews had stated in their reports the reason Milind married Ankita is that he could see his youth in her. Now, this obviously has not gone down well with her. The reports also stated the 50-year-old model having a casanova image and being in several relationships in the past, which includes names such as Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma. Also, the portal says that they received from this information from Milind’s friends, where they had somewhat given a nod to Milind’s not so good relationship graph.

The portal had also said that they had received this information from Milind’s friends. Now, this is more than enough to make any wife infuriated.

For the uninitiated, Ankit Konwar and Milind Soman had gotten married on April 22, 2018, in an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family present. In an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Ankita had opened up about the time she had first met the man himself, Milind Soman and had said, “I was staying in a hotel in Malaysia with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy.”

Having an age gap of 27 years between them, they had left a lot of tongues wagging for a long time after they had gotten married. Nonetheless, they’re an exemplary couple, who dote on each other and are going strong as forever, shutting the mouths of everyone, who doubted their allegiance ever.