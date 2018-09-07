Share

Tweet

Pin 321 shares

Yesterday, we gave you the news that Mira Rajput’s delivery date is due this week and we might hear the good news anytime soon. Well, the time is here! Mira Rajput delivered a baby boy last night and the entire Kapoor family is rejoicing with happiness. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy last night and the second time daddy took his daughter Misha to meet her little brother in the hospital.

The family members of Shahid and Mira and their close friends have been going in and out of the hospital to meet the little chap. And now mommy Mira and their little son had a cute visitor. And it was none other than their adorable little daughter Misha. Misha was overwhelmed to see her little brother and spent some enjoyable time with him. These pictures from the hospital show how elated Misha was to meet her little brother.

Shahid walked in with Misha in his arms to the hospital sporting a printed green-yellow t-shirt and black denim. Misha, on the other hand, looked every bit adorable in her yellow dress.

The pictures of other family members of Shahid and Mira like the grandpa Pankaj Kapoor also show the happiness in the family.