Mira Rajput Calls Ishan’s Rumored GF, Janhvi With A Sweet Nickname To Wish The Actress A Happy Birthday

Ever since the young actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar shared the big screen together for their first film Dhadak, the rumours about the duo dating have been making rounds in the media. Since the news about the movie starring the two aired on social media, everyone was waiting for the release of the film. And Ishaan being Shahid’s brother, shares an adorable bond with Mira.

Now, it was Janhvi’s birthday yesterday and her industry friends and family left no stone unturned to make her feel special. Her half sister Anshula also hosted a family dinner on her birthday. Well, his rumoured boyfriend, Ishaan’s bhabhi, Mira also wished the actress on her special day. Taking to her Insta story, Mira wrote, ‘Happy Birthday JK’. Take a look:

Ishaan celebrated his 24th birthday sometime back and the star wife made sure to make it special for her “not so little brother” Ishaan. Mira took to her Instagram to share some pictures of Ishaan, she captioned one of the pictures as, “Happy Happy Birthday not-so-little brother stay mad, stay crazy and keep clicking the best pictures of me ” followed by a heart emoji. In another picture that has Ishaan dancing in colourful pants, she has written, “Saying hello to New Year like”. Take a look:

Well, Ishaan and Mira not only shares a warm bond, but he has often stood up for her like a brother. It was when Mira was brutally trolled on social media for endorsing her first advertisement, Ishaan stood up for her and stated, “There is a lot of frustration. There are a lot of people who are overtly judgemental on the internet. But having said that everyone has a right to opinion. For me, what’s important is to be inspired and keep moving to grow as an artist and as a person. I don’t find negativity helpful in that. So I try and keep myself away from it.”

Coming back to Janhvi, we hope she had a great day.