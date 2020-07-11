Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. Regardless of their age gap, Shahid and Mira have wonderfully manage their life together. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, alongside his better half Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain, is spending his lockdown in Beas’ Radha Soami Satsang Dera, an enormous and broadly followed religious foundation.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to share a screen capture of one of her children’s talk with Shahid Kapoor. The screen capture uncovered the charming moniker Mira has for Shahid. It indicated Shahid’s name spared as ‘Tommy’ from Udta Punjab. It would appear that Mira’s telephone was taken by one of her children either Misha or Zain-who at that point proceeded to type irregular characters and emoticons in the messages sent to Shahid. Have a look at the shared post:

In the mean time, in an old interview with the Times Of India, Shahid Kapoor had once revealed that Mira Rajput saved his name on her mobile phone as Tommy. He additionally shared that he was going to begin shooting for Udta Punjab when he initially met Mira, and was in the Tommy zone when he went to her home. Shahid stated, “Her dad came out to welcome his son-in-law to be. He saw how I was dressed and he surely thought ‘ ‘God what is my daughter getting married to.’ He barely looked at me, then whispered ‘Come inside’ and went away.”

Well, we have a throwback interview of the couple where they express their points. On meeting Mira for the first time, Shahid said, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?'” But as the two have disclosed earlier, they ended up speaking for seven hours. “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” Mira revealed adding how it felt like an instant connection.