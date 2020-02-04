Mira Rajput Flabbergast in her dazzling jumpsuit as a Bridesmaid in her “Veere Di Wedding”.

Indian wedding is all about traditions, Customs, Dresses. With the mehndi on brides hands and feet, the glow she gets from applying haldi on her face. The Sangeet ceremony referred as the competition between the bride and groom’s family. The craze to win in the competition, to meet old new people and much more. Indian wedding is all about Family, functions and meeting and greeting old friends. Especially a Marriage is nothing, without our best friends’ presence with us all day and night long. The same is what Mira Rajput did for her college friend Sejal Kukreja.

Mira Rajput recently attended the wedding of Sejal Kukreja as a bridesmaid her best friend from college. It was on Sejal’s birthday in 2018 when Mira posted a an unseen picture from her wedding with Sejal and birthday and captioned it as “Happiest Birthday to my soul sister Thanks for never letting a day go by without some Dramaaaa #crazysanity #quarterlifecrisis #oneandonly P.S Caution. She is single and ready to mingle. (Sorry sej. Had to do this. Love you).”

As Sejal Kukreja embarked on her ‘happily-ever-after’ journey with fiancé, Arjun Kumar, she made sure to not walk the aisle without her girls by her side. For Sejal Kukreja’s pre-wedding festivity, Mira Rajput Kapoor made our hearts swoon in a drop shoulder fuschia organza ruffled jumpsuit with ruffled chiffon dupatta and boho belt by Ridhi Mehra.

Mira’s stunning outfit costs 62,800 and. Mira treated her fans with glimpses from her BFF’s cocktail and posting one of the selfies as her Insta story with Tanisha Bawa, she wrote, “Brideys Sideys” atop it. Mira also reposted a girls’ squad photo that Sejal posted on her Insta story, which had “Not walking that path without my girls!” as the caption.

Mira is very close with her Girl Squad and all of her friend made the same goofups during her wedding and were entertaining and supportive. Mira is enjoying her married life is now embracing mother hood with her two children Misha and Zain. Mira shares her daily activities with us on her Instagram handle and Just love looking around on ever of her posts.