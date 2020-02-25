Mira Rajput Goes Mushy With Her Birthday Wishes For Husband Shahid Kapoor; Calls Him “The Love Of Her Life”

Share

As Bollywood has always been a place where actors usually find their soul mates in other actors, it has become quite a popular place in terms of match making. Where most of them marry their on screen co-stars or others that they have worked with, there are a few who despite of becoming popular faces of glam and glitz, take their wedding vows with partners whom they got to know outside the film industry.

One such couple who have been setting couple goals throughout, is the dynamic duo of actor Shahid kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. falling in love with the Delhi-beauty and marrying her in 2015, the actor completed his four years of marital bliss On July 7, 2019. Though the two now have a beautiful family with two very adorable children, Misha and Zain, their love for each other has not reduced an iota ever since.

As the actor turned 39 on 25th February, 2020, he is being flooded with wishes from across the world from his fans, family and friends. However, the most special one, undoubtedly, came from his darling wife, Mira Rajput. Taking to her Instagram story to wish Shahid on this special day, Mira shared an adorable selfie with him and added an even admirable caption along with it. With her caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” the stunning creature made sure to spell her heart out and let her husband know of her infinite love.

Though the actor could arrange for a couple’s night out, or a big lavish party, he decided to spend the day with his family; proving that they are his first priority. While opening up about his plans in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealing that the family celebration is going to take place in Chandigarh, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming film, and added, “Being grounded is very important. Success and failure come and go but family is a priority for me. To sustain a career that’s long, you need to stick to the basics and you need to stay connected with yourself as a human being. I feel very fortunate that I’ve two kids and my wife by my side. I’m happy that we’re always there for each other.”