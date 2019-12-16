Mira Rajput Reunites With Her Sisters Will Definitely Remind You Of #SistersBeforeMisters

Share

Mira Rajput might have risen to fame but she was not always in so much limelight. Just a few years ago she was this common Delhi girl completing her English honours from Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University. It was fate and the parents of the two that brought Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput together. While now all we can see are her glamorous pics clicked by paps, but she still keeps sharing pictures from her College days to remind us of her roots.

And now, the Rajput girl met her sisters after such a long time for the U2 concert. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Shaheen Bhatt, amongst others attended the U2 concert on December 15, 2019. And there was Mira, with her sisters, Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. Sharing some pictures and stories on the social media platform, she captioned it as “You can’t sit with us”. Have a look:

Sometime back, Mira celebrated her best friend’s birthday. She posted throwback photos on Instagram and captioned it as, “Through thick and thin, the highs and the lows; you’ve been my backbone, my strength, my truest friend. Our lives would be incomplete without you. Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, my partner in crime, my family. (sic).”

She shared photos on her Instagram story from her college days.

Mira often posts pictures of her sisters on her social media. Have a look at some more pictures shared by her: