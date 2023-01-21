Mira Rajput Showcases Her Creative Side By Playing Brahmastra Song Deva Deva On Piano; Checkout Fans’ Reactions!

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a soothing piano cover of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mira shared a video where she can be seen playing the song in her new home.

She captioned the video with a sun emoji, “A day to be grateful.” She asked fans to try this audio in their reels. Her fans were mesmerized by her piano performance and praised her in the comments section. It was indeed beautiful.

Fans commented, “Good attempt,” “Perfectly done,” “So beautiful and relaxing.” Fans have called her piano performances “melodious,” “soothing,” and “beautiful” too.

Mira regularly shares candid pictures and videos of her actor husband Shahid Kapoor. She shares snaps and videos of her new duplex as well as her kids, Misha and Zain. Mira, who is a content creator and also associated with a beauty brand, recently expressed her reservations about being labeled as a ‘star wife’ by the media.

She said that she has never understood the concept of a star wife. Mira said that one can have an actor or a celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband. She asked no one says star husband then why have a star wife?

Let us tell you that Mira and Shahid recently moved from their Juhu home to their new duplex home in Worli. Earlier this week, Mira shared a glimpse of how Shahid’s mother Neliima Azim teaches Kathak to their daughter Misha. She is a renowned Kathak dancer and actor.